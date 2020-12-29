Pongal gift tokens must be distributed by ration staff: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday urged the State government to take steps to issue tokens to ration cardholders for getting Pongal gift only through ration shop employees and not AIADMK cadre. The party has sent a representation to Election Commission of India in this regard. In a press release, party president MK Stalin said, “It is shocking the CM is projecting that the Pongal gift is being offered from AIADMK fund.”

Meanwhile, DMK organising secretary and Rajya Saha MP RS Bharathi on Monday submitted a petition to Chief Election Commissioner, New Delhi, and Chief Electoral Officer, Chennai. In the petition he said, Pongal gift cash is being disbursed from the government fund, not from the fund of the ruling party or from the pocket of CM or ministers. But, the manner in which the tokens are being issued shows as if the ‘Pongal Gift’ is being given by the ruling party, the CM and ministers.”

“The name of Edappadi K Palaniswami is printed in AIADMK’s tricolour. These tokens are being distributed by office-bearers of AIADMK as if they are only making payment of Pongal gift cash,” he pointed out and urged the ECI to issue appropriate instructions to the government.