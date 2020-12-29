Rajinikanth scraps political plans, cites health reasons

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was expected to float his political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls scheduled for next year, has decided to scrap the plans citing health reasons.

The actor, who was supposed to announce about his political party launch on December 31, had gone to Hyderabad to participate in the shooting of his film "Annaatthe'. The shooting however was cancelled in a few days after a few crew members tested positive for coronavirus. Though Rajinikanth's Covid test results came negative, he was hospitalised on December 25 after suffering severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustions. The actor was discharged on Monday and was advised a week’s rest and “minimal physical activity”.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday, Rajinikanth said that he won't be able to work on the ground level due to his prevailing health conditions and that the political change he expects can't be done by campaiging only on social media and with virtual tools.

The top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing "mental and economic" problems in the due course.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now.

"I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement.....I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics," the 70 year-old actor said in a statement.