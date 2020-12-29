STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth scraps political plans, cites health reasons

Rajinikanth said that he won't be able to work on the ground due to his prevailing health conditions and that the political change that he expects can't be done in a virtual manner.

Published: 29th December 2020 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was expected to float his political party ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls scheduled for next year, has decided to scrap the plans citing health reasons.

The actor, who was supposed to announce about his political party launch on December 31, had gone to Hyderabad to participate in the shooting of his film "Annaatthe'. The shooting however was cancelled in a few days after a few crew members tested positive for coronavirus. Though Rajinikanth's Covid test results came negative, he was hospitalised on December 25 after suffering severe fluctuations in his blood pressure and exhaustions. The actor was discharged on Monday and was advised a week’s rest and “minimal physical activity”.

In a statement shared on Twitter on Tuesday, Rajinikanth said that he won't be able to work on the ground level due to his prevailing health conditions and that the political change he expects can't be done by campaiging only on social media and with virtual tools.

The top actor expressed fears over those accompanying him in his possible political journey facing "mental and economic" problems in the due course.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now.

"I regret to inform that I am not going to launch a political party. Only I know the pain behind making this announcement.....I will serve people in whatever ways I can without entering electoral politics," the 70 year-old actor said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth Tamil Nadu elections Rajinikanth political party
India Matters
For representational purposes
Super gonorrhea on the rise due to excessive antibiotic use in COVID-19 fight: Reports
Another headache? No data of non-elderly for Covid vaccination
Ajinkya Rahane, right, and teammate Shubman Gill embrace as they celebrate after winning the second cricket test between India and Australia. (Photo | AP)
Leader Ajinkya Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory at MCG
A still from the movie Varthamanam
Regional Censor Board denies certificate to Malayalam film Varthamanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp