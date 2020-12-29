STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases after seven months

The State reported 957 cases and 12 deaths on the day taking the tally to 8,16,132 and the toll to 12,092.

Published: 29th December 2020 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2020 09:39 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after seven months.

The State reported 957 cases and 12 deaths on the day taking the tally to 8,16,132 and the toll to 12,092.

The last time Tamil Nadu reported less than 1,000 new cases was on May 30 when 938 cases were registered. On May 30, 12,605 samples were tested in the State giving a test positivity rate for the day of 7.4%.

In sharp contrast, on Tuesday the State reported 957 cases from 64,768 samples tested, a test positivity rate of just 1.4%. 

On the day, Chennai was the only district to report over 100 new cases. The capital reported 286 cases, while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 47, 25, and 47 cases respectively.

ALSO READ | Chennai man tests positive for new strain of coronavirus

Meanwhile, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported no new cases on the day while eight other districts reported cases in the single digits. The State tested 64,768 samples and 64,413 people on the day. After 1,065 people were discharged following treatment, the State had 8,747 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from only eight districts. While Tiruchy reported three deaths, Chennai and Coimbatore reported two deaths each, and Cuddalore, Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, and Thanjavur reported one death each. 

Among the deceased, one patient did not have any comorbid conditions. The patient was a 33-year-old man from Chennai. He tested positive on December 16 and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on December 17 at 9.10 pm with complaints of difficulty in breathing for seven days. His time of death is also reported as on December 17 at 9.10 pm due to Covid pneumonia/respiratory failure.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu covid tally Tamil Nadu coronavirus new covid strain UK covid strain in Chennai
India Matters
Mamata Banerjee(L) and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Right)
TMC writes to President to remove Dhankhar from Bengal Governor post
For representational purposes.
New law change likely to result in employers tweaking salary structure
An Odisha farmer carrying a basket of tomato from his farmland on outskirts of Bhubaneswar. (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Farmers ignorant of Swaminathan commission recommendations
Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)
Sydney Test: Where will Rohit bat? Who gets the axe between Agarwal & Vihari?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp