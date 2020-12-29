Tamil Nadu reports less than 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases after seven months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has reported less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday after seven months.

The State reported 957 cases and 12 deaths on the day taking the tally to 8,16,132 and the toll to 12,092.

The last time Tamil Nadu reported less than 1,000 new cases was on May 30 when 938 cases were registered. On May 30, 12,605 samples were tested in the State giving a test positivity rate for the day of 7.4%.

In sharp contrast, on Tuesday the State reported 957 cases from 64,768 samples tested, a test positivity rate of just 1.4%.

On the day, Chennai was the only district to report over 100 new cases. The capital reported 286 cases, while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 47, 25, and 47 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported no new cases on the day while eight other districts reported cases in the single digits. The State tested 64,768 samples and 64,413 people on the day. After 1,065 people were discharged following treatment, the State had 8,747 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, deaths were reported from only eight districts. While Tiruchy reported three deaths, Chennai and Coimbatore reported two deaths each, and Cuddalore, Erode, Madurai, Namakkal, and Thanjavur reported one death each.

Among the deceased, one patient did not have any comorbid conditions. The patient was a 33-year-old man from Chennai. He tested positive on December 16 and was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on December 17 at 9.10 pm with complaints of difficulty in breathing for seven days. His time of death is also reported as on December 17 at 9.10 pm due to Covid pneumonia/respiratory failure.