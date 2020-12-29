TN to raise a toast as bars reopen on Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The TASMAC has permitted all bars attached to its outlets to resume operations from Tuesday. The state-owned corporation also issued standard operating procedures. While bar contractors were instructed to collect details of consumers, the guidelines issued on Monday said that only asymptomatic customers shall be allowed.

The temperature setting in all air-conditioned bars should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius and relative humidity between 40-70 per cent, it said. Bar contractors have to ensure that the seating capacity does not exceed 50 per cent and individuals are mandated to maintain physical distancing of at least 6 feet. Violators would be prosecuted under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and IPC.