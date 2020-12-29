STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wild elephant captured, treated and monitored at Thotlingi

The wild elephant being treated at Bokkapuram in MTR in Nilgiris district | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) staff, along with veterinarians and Kumki elephants, tranqulised a 40-year-old wild elephant and provided treatment at Thotlingi near Bokkapuram on Monday.

“We treated the animal suspecting that it was frequently visiting the nearby residential areas due to pain. The animal could have been injured after dashing into objects such as tree branch,” said Deputy Director of MTR (Masinagudi) LCS Srikanth.

Man killed in wild elephant attack 

A man was killed after being attacked by a wild elephant. According to sources, the deceased was identified as Mohammed Niyas, a security guard at a building in front of Coimbatore Law College.

The incident happened, when he was walking on Maruthamalai road at 6 am on Monday. The deceased’s body was handed over to his relatives following an autopsy. Meanwhile, Gudalur MLA M Thiravidmani, along with the DMK cadre, staged a protest at Chermbadi condemning the Gudalur Forest Department officials for failing to control wild elephant movement at Sappanthodu. 

