Aavin to gift free ghee to members of construction board as Pongal gift

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 12.69 lakh members of Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board will be given 100 ml of Aavin ghee towards Pongal gift. The ghee bottle will be distributed through ration shops. R Nandhagopal, Managing Director, Aavin said 12,69,550 existing and retired members of construction welfare board will be given ghee for free of cost.

“The works are underway to produce ghee bottles. The gift will be distributed to ration shops through eight district cooperative milk producers unions headquartered at Coimbatore, Erode, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchy and Virudhunagar.”

The ghee bottles will be sent to ration ships before December 31. “The bottles will be covered with stickers imprinted ‘not for sale’. If any bottle is found to be damaged, the same can be replaced from Aavin outlets,” added Nandhagopal.