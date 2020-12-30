All our schemes will be implemented: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Claiming that AIADMK is the only party that works for the welfare of people, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asked voters to compare his government with the erstwhile DMK regime. “All schemes that have been announced by the AIADMK government will be implemented,” he said. The CM kick-started his campaign for the Assembly elections in Namakkal district on Tuesday, after offering prayers at the Anjeneyar temple.

“The Pongal gift scheme has received a good response from people. But, DMK leader MK Stalin has been alleging that AIADMK functionaries are issuing tokens for the gifts. Last year, we had introduced a Pongal gift of Rs 1,000, and it was the DMK that moved the court to stop it. They do not like welfare schemes, and that is clear,” Palaniswami said.

The CM later visited Rasipuram, Tiruchengode and Komarapalayam constituencies. Addressing a public meeting at Rasipuram, Palaniswami said, “The DMK chief does not care about the country, but only his family. It is painful to hear Stalin comparing a farmer like me with rowdies. People know the stories of corruption connected to DMK leaders.” Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had carried out several developmental projects in the district, which include repair and widening of roads and the Cauvery joint-water scheme which would address the drinking water needs of Tiruchengode residents.

“Despite drought-like conditions, Tamil Nadu has made significant achievements in the field of agriculture and foodgrain production. We also received national awards for transport, electricity, organ transplantation, water management and maintenance of law and order. There are no kangaroo courts in the State because we took severe action against such persons. But, people have seen visuals of DMK men creating a ruckus at shops,” he said.

The government had, in a single academic year, established 11 medical colleges to help students from rural areas and economically backward sections, the CM said. Speaking at Tiruchengode, Palaniswami said the government had constructed 1,540 houses at a cost of Rs 150 crore under Slum Clearance Board and acquired land for Outer Ring Road around Namakkal at `87 crore, among other things. Taking a jibe at Stalin the CM said, “Stalin will announce attractive schemes in his manifesto. But, people should not fall prey to it. In the earlier manifesto, they had said land would be given to landless farmers. Did they honour that promise?”

CM inaugurates fire service offices in new districts

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated fire and rescue service department offices established in newly created districts of Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Tenkasi, through video conference from the Secretariat on Monday. He also watched short films about the use of two jet ski boats and all-terrain vehicles to be procured for the use of fire and rescue service personnel on the Marina Beach. The Chief Minister also declared open two hostels for working women constructed by the Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department at a total cost of `2.2 crore at Vepery in Chennai and at Ayanambakkam in Tiruvallur district.