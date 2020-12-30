Dont panic, says health secy as mutant enters TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Chennai man, who returned from the United Kingdom, tested positive for the new coronavirus strain on Tuesday. He was among the six people who have been infected by the new mutant variant in India. Confirming the first case of this new virus strain in Tamil Nadu, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said,

“He is being treated in a separate wing at the King Institute hospital. The report of the genome sequencing of the man’s sample was confirmed to the State by the Union Government.” However, as many as 15 of his contacts have tested negative for the virus.

Radhakrishnan said that there was no need to press the panic button, and that people should continue to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing norms to prevent any spread of the new strain. According to the State health bulletin, six more UK returnees tested positive for the infection on the day. With this, the total number of infected returnees rose to 19 in Tamil Nadu.

State beefs up tracing, tests 1,549 UK returnees

All their samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genome analysis, as per the Centre’s instructions, the health secretary said. He added that a total of 16 contacts of the returnees, too, tested positive for Covid. On the brighter side, fewer than 1,000 fresh cases were reported on the day, for the first time in around eight months.

As many as 957 new cases were reported, taking the total caseload to 8,16,132; and 12 deaths were reported taking the toll to 12,092. The State had last reported fresh cases in three-digits on May 30. The health department has, so far, traced and tested 1,549 UK returnees, among whom as many as 1,432 samples have tested negative. A total of 531 passengers were yet to be traced, said Radhakrishnan, adding that a majority of them were from Chennai and Chengalpattu districts.

“However, nothing to worry as they all would have entered the country with RTPCR negative reports taken 96 hours before their arrival in the State, and had been advised home quarantine as per protocol,” he said. “Though it is a new variant, the National Task Force have asked us to continue with the same treatment protocol given to other Covid patients.

The Union Government has also instructed to conduct RT-PCR tests on all UK returnees, which the State has already been doing , ” added Radhakrishnan. The health secretary also inspected the 100-bed emergency intensive care facility for Covid patients set up at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The Health Department also has set up a separate isolation ward, with 120 beds, at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had earlier said that separate wards will be opened to treat UK returnees in all the government medical college hospitals, across the State.