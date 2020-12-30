Don't spread lies about us, save your own party: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami to Stalin

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a scathing attack on DMK leader MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday warned him not to spread falsehoods about the AIADMK and instead focus on saving his own party.

Speaking at a public meeting at Thottiyam, Palaniswami said, "With all their plans failing, the DMK leader has now started spreading lies. No one can do anything to the AIADMK or its members. Take care of your own party and save your party."

The Chief Minister is currently on a two-day visit to Tiruchy to campaign for the 2021 assembly elections. The Chief Minister who started his roadshow from Thottiyam traveled widely through the villages of Musiri, Thuraiyur and Lalgudi before reaching Tiruchy city in the evening. The AIADMK leader apart from conducting public meetings also conducted meetings with farmers from Tiruchy district and heard their grievances.

The Chief Minister assured the farmers that the long sought Godavari-Cauvery River linking project will be implemented very soon. Palaniswami said, "Representatives from our government have met their counterparts from Andhra Pradesh. The long-pending Godavari-Cauvery river linking project will be implemented without fail."

During the roadshows, the AIADMK leader also slammed the DMK for trying to halt the state government's efforts to provide Rs 2500 for all rice-ration card holders to celebrate Pongal.

In the middle of the roadshow, the CM conducted a special meeting with sugarcane and banana farmers at Thottiyam, heard all their grievances and collected their petitions. Several farmers who participated in the meeting urged the CM to extend the release of Mettur Dam to irrigate the annual banana crops and sought permission to add banana to the noon meal scheme.

The Chief Minister subsequently went to a nearby banana farm and interacted with farmers working in the field. He also took the hoe from the farmers and helped them in ploughing the field.