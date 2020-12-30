Entry to Puducherry's Beach road for New Year revelry to be on first come, first served basis

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Entry to Beach Road, the fulcrum of New Year celebrations in Puducherry, would be restricted on a first come, first served basis on December 31 night to ensure that social distancing is maintained in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In the wake of Tamil Nadu banning New Year revelry in the state as well as other states imposing a ban in some cities, a large number of tourists are expected to visit Puducherry and hence this restriction has been put in place as part of elaborate arrangements made by the district administration and police to ensure a safe and incident-free celebrations.

In a joint press conference addressed by Director General of police Balaji Srivastava and District Collector Purva Garg along with Additional DGP Anand Mohan on Wednesday, it was informed that in view of enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior and availability of limited space on the beach, only an appropriate number of visitors could be allowed on a first come first served basis.

The entire beach promenade of Puducherry has been divided into zones, with separate entry points for each zone. No one can cross into other zones. There will be entry points from Subbiah Salai, Bazaar Saint Laurent (near Ajantha Hotel), Lal Bahadur Shastri Street, in front of Police Headquarters, Mahe Labourdonnais Street, Bharathi park entry, Rangapillai Street, Law de Lauristanous Street, Dupey Street and S V Patel Street to the respective zones.

Each person will be subjected to thermal screening at all entry points to the Beach road. No liquor or any drug will be allowed on the Beach promenade. No New Year parties have been permitted in hotels, restaurants, resorts and beaches.

All tourists entering Puducherry will be subjected to thermal screening at interstate borders at Ganapathichetticulam, Gorimedu, Mullodai and Madagadipet by medical teams. The suspected symptomatic persons will be subjected to screening by a medical team at the border and if symptoms are confirmed, they will be isolated and sent to the General Hospital for further COVID screening.

The vehicular movement will be as usual in Puducherry town area up to 2 pm on 31st December and thereafter no four-wheelers and two-wheelers will be allowed in the white town area till 9 am on January 1, 2021. The traffic police will issue separate passes to the inhabitants of the white town for their free movement and also to the tourists staying in hotels here.

The vehicles of people coming to the beach will have to be parked either at the New Port area or the Petit Seminar Primary school grounds, Uppalam, Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Anna Thidal, at Odiansalai, Old Jail complex on Nehru Street, vacant site at LAD complex at Victoe Simonel Street and Bharathidasan Women’s College premises.

Free shuttle bus services will be provided from the parking area to the Beach road and town area. Plying and parking of all types of heavy vehicles are banned in Puducherry town from 2 pm on 31st December to 6 am on January 1 2021.

No one will be allowed to cross the barricade at the Rock beach and swimming, liquor consumption and smoking are totally prohibited on the beach and in public places. There should not be overspeeding/rash driving/triple riding in the Puducherry town limit. The entire Beach road is being monitored with CCTV and drone cameras. Drinking water, toilet and emergency medical facilities would be available.

The DGP appealed to people to minimize risks by staying indoors, but if they wished to come out, they would have to adhere to the rules and norms of COVID appropriate behavior.