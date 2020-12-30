STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Free COVID-19 tests for Sabarimala pilgrims from Puducherry

Since the charges are high in private institutions and it will take time to get the certificates, the Puducherry Iyyappa Seva Sangham pleaded with the CM to arrange the tests at a subsidised rate

Published: 30th December 2020 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

For representational purposes (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration will carry out free RT-PCR tests for Sabarimala pilgrims from Puducherry and issue COVID negative certificates.

The Kerala government had issued an order mandating COVID negative certificates through RT-PCR tests for pilgrims coming to Sabarimala after booking online.

Since the charges are high in private institutions and it will take time to get the certificates, the Puducherry Iyyappa Seva Sangham pleaded with the Chief Minister to arrange the tests at a subsidised rate.

Following this, the Chief Minister held discussions with the Director of Medical Services and arranged free tests and issue of certificates without delay to the pilgrims, according to a release from the office of the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Sabarimala COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 test
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp