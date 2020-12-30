Free COVID-19 tests for Sabarimala pilgrims from Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry administration will carry out free RT-PCR tests for Sabarimala pilgrims from Puducherry and issue COVID negative certificates.

The Kerala government had issued an order mandating COVID negative certificates through RT-PCR tests for pilgrims coming to Sabarimala after booking online.

Since the charges are high in private institutions and it will take time to get the certificates, the Puducherry Iyyappa Seva Sangham pleaded with the Chief Minister to arrange the tests at a subsidised rate.

Following this, the Chief Minister held discussions with the Director of Medical Services and arranged free tests and issue of certificates without delay to the pilgrims, according to a release from the office of the Chief Minister on Wednesday evening.