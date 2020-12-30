HC settles decade-old appeal, helps woman get claim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, setting aside a decade-old Tenkasi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal’s order, directed an insurance company to compensate the widow of a motor-accident victim. Udayakumar died on July 29, 2007 after his car lost control and overturned.

Since he did not have a valid driving license, the tribunal on June 17, 2009 held the insurance company not liable to compensate the victim’s wife. It instead directed the vehicle owner, V Ramu, to pay Rs 4.33 lakh to Udayakumar’s wife.

Challenging the order, Ramu filed an appeal. Justice K Kalyanasundaram in the order held, “The insurance company cannot be exonerated from paying compensation just because the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license. The company should pay them.”