HC settles decade-old appeal, helps woman get claim
Published: 30th December 2020 05:22 AM | Last Updated: 30th December 2020 05:22 AM | A+A A-
MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, setting aside a decade-old Tenkasi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal’s order, directed an insurance company to compensate the widow of a motor-accident victim. Udayakumar died on July 29, 2007 after his car lost control and overturned.
Since he did not have a valid driving license, the tribunal on June 17, 2009 held the insurance company not liable to compensate the victim’s wife. It instead directed the vehicle owner, V Ramu, to pay Rs 4.33 lakh to Udayakumar’s wife.
Challenging the order, Ramu filed an appeal. Justice K Kalyanasundaram in the order held, “The insurance company cannot be exonerated from paying compensation just because the driver of the vehicle did not have a valid license. The company should pay them.”