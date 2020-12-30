Heal scars of past: Prince of Arcot

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In his New Year greetings, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, said we must be thankful this day that we are alive to experience the commencement of the New Year.

“But, let us not forget those who are not amongst us — those innocents, who were the victims of Covid-19, natural calamities, terrorism, war and poverty,” he said.

He said we must try to heal the scars left by the past and make memories. We should pray to our creator to keep us protected.