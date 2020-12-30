In a nutshell

By Express News Service

Disappointed at Rajini’s decision, says Kamal

Mayiladuthurai: Actor-turned-politician and founder president of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan said he was disappointed that his contemporary Rajinikanth decided not to take the political plunge. Reacting to Rajinikanth’s decision, he said, “I share the same mood as his fans. There is a slight disappointment, but his health is important even for me as a friend. My Rajini should lead a healthy life wherever he goes.”

Actor not floating party, a blow to BJP: TNCC chief

Tiruvannamalai: TNCC president KS Alagiri on Tuesday said actor Rajinikanth’s decision to stay away from politics has served a big blow to the BJP. Talking to reporters in Tiruvannamalai, he said, “The BJP thought anti-incumbency votes can be secured by Rajinikanth’s party without allowing them go to the DMK. It was putting pressure on the actor to float a political party. But, even if he had floated a party, the DMK would still win 2021 Assembly polls.”

KS Alagiri booked for flouting Covid norms

Vellore: Police registered a case against TNCC president KS Alagiri and party functionaries for assembling in large numbers to conduct a public meeting, violating Covid-19 restrictions in Vellore district. The meeting was conducted in connection with the 136th foundation day of the Congress and to protest against the farm laws, on Monday. The cases were booked under sections of IPC and Disaster Management Act.

CS discusses measures for Thaipoosam in Palani

Chennai: Chief Secretary K Shanmugam on Tuesday held detailed discussions with representatives of religious organisations about precautionary steps to be taken and guidelines to be followed during the Thaipoosam festival to be held at Palani Murugan temple on January 28. Secretaries of key departments were also present.