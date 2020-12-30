STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamal also should quit politics following Rajini's example, says TN minister Sellur Raju

"There is no doubt that Kamal Hassan is an 'Ulaga Nayagan'. But that applies only to the cinema industry, not to politics, in which he lacks expertise," said TN minister Sellur K Raju

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Welcoming actor Rajinikanth's decision to quit politics even before his entry, Tamil Nadu Minister for Cooperation Sellur K Raju said actor Kamal Hassan should also do the same.

"Considering his health issues and the welfare of those accompanying him in his political journey, Rajini has made a wise decision. There is no doubt that Kamal Hassan is an 'Ulaga Nayagan'. But that applies only to the cinema industry, not to politics, in which he lacks expertise," he said, adding that the actor could bring changes in the film industry but neither the times nor his age is in favour of him bringing changes in politics.

Taking a dig at Kamal Hassan for his remarks promising former AIADMK supremo MG Ramachandran's rule if he is elected to power, Raju said, "Not all those hailing from the film industry or all those who played as kids with MGR can become an MGR." Despite DMK leader M Karunanidhi ruling the state for 20 years, no politician or actor promised 'Kalaignar rule' in their campaigns, he noted.

Commenting on DMK President MK Stalin's remarks that the AIADMK would break into pieces soon, Raju said, "AIADMK leaders have ruled the state even amidst the atrocities of DMK workers when it was headed by Karunanidhi. Stalin is nothing compared to his father."

Having implemented welfare schemes like 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in admissions for medical and dental courses for government school students and announcing 'all pass' during the pandemic, the government has gained the confidence of youngsters, he said. "We are sure to come to power for the third consecutive time," he assured, adding that the DMK does not even have a remote chance to win the polls.

Further, commenting on allegations that AIADMK workers were distributing a Pongal gift of Rs 2,500, the minister said PDS shop employees were given uniforms recently. "Any outsider who is seen distributing cash in ration shops would immediately be arrested," he said.

