Man awarded 21 years jail term for sexual assault of two minors

A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 21 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls.

Published: 30th December 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 30-year-old man was sentenced to 21 years and six months of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls. The POCSO Special Court found the man guilty under Section 506 (1) (Criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5(m) (committing penetrative sexual assault on a child below 12 years), Section 5(n) (whoever being a relative of the child through blood or adoption or marriage or guardianship or in foster care or having domestic relationship with a parent of the child or living in the same or shared household, commits penetrative sexual assault on such a child).

He was also convicted under Section 5(i) (commits penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt or bodily harm or injury), and Section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. According to court sources, the victim girls were siblings aged nine and seven. They were sexually assaulted by their paternal uncle.

On December 29, judge M Selvam delivered the verdict and awarded 20 years jail term under the POCSO Act and one year under IPC. “The imprisonment shall run ‘consecutively’, which is 21 years,” the court sources said. Since the court fine of Rs 2000 was not paid also, another six months of rigorous imprisonment was also awarded to the convict.

In February 2019, the convict, S Suresh Babu (30), sexually assaulted the girls while living as a joint family, the sources said. Following a complaint lodged with All Women Police Station, Vellore, the police launched a probe  and arrested Babu.

