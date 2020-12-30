Man sentenced to death for rape, murder of minor

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In a 4-month trial, Mahila Court on Tuesday sentenced to death a 25-year-old man guilty of rape and murder of a minor girl. The court awarded him triple death sentences under separate charges. Also, the court directed the government to pay additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s mother.

On June 30, a seven-year-old Dalit girl was reported missing at Embal village in Pudukkottai. Police took the girl’s neighbour Samivel alias Raja, a flower vendor, for inquiry. During investigation, Raja confessed that he tried to sexually abuse her and killed the child. According to police, Raja followed the child when she went out to play. He tried to rape her, but she resisted and raised alarm following which he killed her. The body of the girl was recovered from a pond in the village on July 1.

The girl had multiple injuries on her body and her dress was torn. Raja was arrested on July 2 and charged under various sections of the POCSO Act. Aranthangi DSP Jayaseelan investigated the case and chargesheet was filed on September 1. Trial began at the special court on 11 September. A total of 24 witnesses were examined. The case caused a furore in the State. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident and assured stern action.

DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition leaders condemned the incident. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s fund and Rs 4,12,500 under SC/ST prevention of Atrocities act 1989 to the parents of the deceased. The case had a twist when the accused tried to escape from police when he was taken to Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital on 16 July.

Two policemen were suspended and six special teams were formed to track him down. Due to this, the accused was also charged for resistance during his lawful apprehension. On Tuesday, he was brought to the court by SP of Pudukkottai, L Balaji Saravanan. Judge Sathya sentenced Raja to triple death by hanging under 302 IPC, Sec 5 (m) r/w Sec 6(1) Pocso Act, Sec 5(j) (iv) r/w Sec 6(1) Pocso Act, 363 IPC, Sec 302 IPC r/w 3(2)(V) SC/ ST Act, 201 IPC. She also imposed penalty of Rs 10,000 on him.

CM assured stern action

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident and assured stern action. DMK president MK Stalin and other opposition leaders condemned the incident. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 4,12,500 were given to the parents of the deceased.

