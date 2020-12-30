New Year revelry allowed in Puducherry, tourists can freely celebrate: CM Narayanasamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Clearing the air of confusion, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that people could come and freely celebrate the new year in Puducherry and there is no ban on the celebration.

No one has the authority to ban the new year celebrations after it has been permitted by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the CM said. Briefing reporters here, he said that he was saying this as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory and also the chairperson of the SDMA.

He further said several states except Tamil Nadu have permitted the new year celebrations provided the revellers abide by the guidelines of the central government. Puducherry also would be following the guidelines during the celebrations, he said, adding that the UT is interlinked with French culture.

Puducherry is having a separate identity and there is no need to follow Tamil Nadu in all aspects, he said and added that the Covid is well under control.

Puducherry is fully dependent on tourism and needs tourists for revenue generation and employment. It is the duty of the Police Department and District administration to enforce the covid safety guidelines during the new year celebrations, the CM said.

He alleged that Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi is misinterpreting the central guidelines and trying to force her views on officials by threatening and intimidating them.