Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi undergoes COVID-19 test after private assistant found to be positive

In all, 26 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, taking the tally in the Union territory to 38096

Published: 30th December 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has undergone a COVID-19 test after her private assistant at the Raj Nivas tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. 

Health teams arrived at Raj Nivas to take swab samples from all the contacts of the female staffer for testing, sources said.

In all, 26 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, taking the tally in the Union territory to 38096. No deaths were reported during the period and the toll remained at 633.

According to the COVID-19 status for Wednesday released by the health department, of the 3346 swab tests taken, 26 tested positive for the virus, of which 16 new cases were reported from Puducherry region, nine from Karaikal and one from Mahe region. No new cases were reported from Yanam region.

Twenty-six persons were also discharged in the last 24 hours. Six of them were from Puducherry region, eight from Karaikal, one from Yanam and 11 from Mahe region.

Presently, 120 persons are being treated in Puducherry region, 14 in Karaikal, two in Yanam and 27 in Mahe region. Another 200 positive cases are under home isolation in all the four regions of the UT.

So far, 38096 people have been infected by the virus, of which  37100 were treated and discharged and 633 died, leaving 363 active cases here. The case fatality rate in the Union territory is 1.66 percent and recovery rate 97.39 percent.

