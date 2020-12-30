Tamil Nadu reports 945 Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths as another UK returnee tests positive 

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, reporting 945 cases and 17 deaths on Wednesday, raising the tally to 8,17,077 and toll to 12,109.

Another passenger who returned from the UK has tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of UK returnees testing positive for the infection to 20. Four more contacts of UK returnees also tested positive on the day in addition to the 16 who had already tested positive.

Meanwhile, Chennai reported 275 cases while its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 48, 37 and 35 cases respectively. As many as 11 districts reported new cases in the single digits.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, approximately 2,300 passengers travelled from the UK to Tamil Nadu from November 25 to December 23 forenoon. Among them 1,895 have been traced and tested, 20 of them testing positive and 1,708 negative. The results of 167 persons are awaited and tracing of other passengers is underway.

Though these 1,708 travellers have already tested negative, as a matter of precaution 1,041 of their close contacts were also traced and tested. All of them tested negative, the bulletin added.

Till Tuesday, 19 UK returnees and 16 of their contacts had tested positive for Covid. One of the returnees tested positive for the new UK strain of the virus and is being treated at the exclusive Covid-19 hospital in King Institute, Guindy. All the UK returnee patients and their positive contacts are being treated in separate isolation wards.

On Wednesday, the State tested 70,196 samples and 69,843 people. After 1,060 people were discharged following treatment, the State had 8,615 active cases.

According to the bulletin, deaths were reported from eight districts on the day. While Chennai reported seven deaths, Coimbatore reported four, Nilgiris, Theni, Tirupathur, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupur reported one death each. Among the deceased, three patients did not have any comorbid conditions.