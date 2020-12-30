STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore to host traditional bull race with pandemic restrictions during Pongal season

Bulls which run the longest distance will be honoured and the owners given prizes including cash, motorcycles and gold ornaments

Published: 30th December 2020 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2020 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

The Pongal sporting event, bull race, will be allowed this year with pandemic safety norms in Vellore region. (Photo | Express)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The traditional bull race (eruthu vidum vizha) will be hosted during the upcoming Pongal season in Vellore region with safety norms in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bull race is organised in several places including Katpadi, Anaicut, Gudiyatham, Natrampalli, Pennathur and Kaniyambadi in Vellore region comprising Tirupathur and Ranipet districts.

The sport that is held predominantly during Pongal involves letting loose the bulls to run on a stretch in the sporting arena. Bulls which run the longest distance will be honoured and the owners given prizes including cash, motorcycles and gold ornaments.

Taking into account the prevailing pandemic situation, the government authorities have laid down preconditions like taking COVID tests and social distancing to ensure safety.

“COVID tests are a must for bull owners, organisers of the event and government authorities monitoring the conduct of the sport. Only those clearing the test will be allowed in the sporting arena,” said a senior revenue department officer.

He added, “Social distancing norms must strictly be adhered to in holding the event. Wearing masks is essential for all to be present in the arena. Seating arrangements must be based on the norms.”

Duly attested identity cards will be issued to the organisers, bull owners and government staff monitoring the event. Only those having the identity card will be allowed entry into the sporting arena.

Arrangements for thermal screening are going to be made as part of the pandemic norms.

Permission will be granted for holding the event based on the applications submitted online through the official websites of the concerned districts.

After the applications are perused by local authorities, they will be sent to the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) for final approval.

"As per the GO issued by the AHD, after going through the applications, permission will be granted to the organisers," the officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellore Tamil Nadu Pongal Bull race
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp