Vellore to host traditional bull race with pandemic restrictions during Pongal season

VELLORE: The traditional bull race (eruthu vidum vizha) will be hosted during the upcoming Pongal season in Vellore region with safety norms in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bull race is organised in several places including Katpadi, Anaicut, Gudiyatham, Natrampalli, Pennathur and Kaniyambadi in Vellore region comprising Tirupathur and Ranipet districts.

The sport that is held predominantly during Pongal involves letting loose the bulls to run on a stretch in the sporting arena. Bulls which run the longest distance will be honoured and the owners given prizes including cash, motorcycles and gold ornaments.

Taking into account the prevailing pandemic situation, the government authorities have laid down preconditions like taking COVID tests and social distancing to ensure safety.

“COVID tests are a must for bull owners, organisers of the event and government authorities monitoring the conduct of the sport. Only those clearing the test will be allowed in the sporting arena,” said a senior revenue department officer.

He added, “Social distancing norms must strictly be adhered to in holding the event. Wearing masks is essential for all to be present in the arena. Seating arrangements must be based on the norms.”

Duly attested identity cards will be issued to the organisers, bull owners and government staff monitoring the event. Only those having the identity card will be allowed entry into the sporting arena.

Arrangements for thermal screening are going to be made as part of the pandemic norms.

Permission will be granted for holding the event based on the applications submitted online through the official websites of the concerned districts.

After the applications are perused by local authorities, they will be sent to the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) for final approval.

"As per the GO issued by the AHD, after going through the applications, permission will be granted to the organisers," the officer said.