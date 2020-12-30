What now? Attention turns to ‘Rajini voice’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following Rajinikanth’s announcement on Tuesday, all attention was back on the “Rajini voice,” which was believed to have played a key role in 1996 Assembly elections. S Gurumurthy, editor, Thuglak, is of the view that even after deciding not to enter electoral politics, Rajinikanth can still make an impact in Tamil Nadu. In a tweet, Gurumurthy said: “After the health setback, Rajinikanth told me about his decision.

It was inevitable. But, read the penultimate para of his statement – ‘without directly being in politics, I will serve people.’ In my assessment, he will make an impact like he did in 1996.” In the ruling camp, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “Rajinikanth used to support anything that is good. The AIADMK government has been doing good to people of the State for a long time.

So, we expect that Rajinikanth would extend his support to us.”TMC founder GK Vasan said, “Rajinikanth’s decision due to health reasons is acceptable. The TMC is continuing in the AIADMK-led alliance. The AIADMK government has been functioning well for the past 10 years. So, Rajinikanth should extend his support to good forces in the interest of the people.”

