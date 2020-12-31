AIADMK will lead alliance, I am CM candidate: Palaniswami

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Clearing the air about rumours of a rift in the AIADMK-BJP alliance over announcing a Chief Minister candidate for the front, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the

AIADMK would lead the alliance in the 2021 Assembly Elections and he was the chief minister candidate. He also referred to the official announcement made by the party coordinator and deputy CM O Paneerselvam the previous day.

Responding to a question from reporters at a Tiruchy hotel regarding the BJP refusing to name Palaniswami as the CM candidate of the alliance, the CM said, "Being a national party their high command is not here in Tamil Nadu, that is why state leaders of BJP aren't saying anything on that. Our party has already announced the chief minister candidate and our party will lead the alliance."

Asked if an alliance with the BJP would affect the AIADMK’s chances at securing minority votes, he asked, "DMK was also in alliance with BJP. How has that affected them?"

"Coalition is different, the policy is different. Coalitions are made to optimise chances of winning," he added. Palaniswami said that the release of VK Sasikala, a close aide of late CM J Jayalalithaa, from prison will have no political impact.

The CM also claimed that the Opposition DMK would split into four if MK Alagiri formed a new party. Alagiri is the estranged brother of DMK chief MK Stalin and was expelled from the party by their father M Karunanidhi, the late DMK patriarch.

"DMK has been saying AIADMK will split, but we are growing stronger. Let's see how long DMK can hold together first," he said.

Asked why campaigning had started so soon, he said, "Time is closing in and we have the state budget and several events ahead before the elections." "Paneerselvam will begin a state-wide campaign soon," he added.

He said that the coalition that exists will continue. Responding to a query about whether more parties would join into the coalition, he said it will be known once the election date is announced.

"There is uncertainty in DMK's alliance. We don't know who will come in and who will be ousted," he said, adding that he would definitely contest from the Edappaddi constituency.

“Not just this time, but for the rest of my political life. I know the people well and am very receptive to their needs. They would surely choose me," he said.

Asked to comment on allegations of the Rs 2500 Pongal cash gift being an indirect effort to buy votes, he retorted that the gift was meant to provide relief and help people celebrate the festival. “It should not be mistaken for anything else."

"People have suffered cyclones, pandemic and the Rangarajan committee proposed this gift and we went with it."

On any relaxations in movie theatre seating after actor Vijay’s request, he said, "We will consider all factors before taking any decisions." He responded similarly to a query on conducting public exams for schools.