STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK will lead alliance, I am CM candidate: Palaniswami

Asked if an alliance with the BJP would affect the AIADMK’s chances at securing minority votes, he asked, "DMK was also in alliance with BJP. How has that affected them?" 

Published: 31st December 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the media in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the media in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Clearing the air about rumours of a rift in the AIADMK-BJP alliance over announcing a Chief Minister candidate for the front, Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said that the

AIADMK would lead the alliance in the 2021 Assembly Elections and he was the chief minister candidate. He also referred to the official announcement made by the party coordinator and deputy CM O Paneerselvam the previous day.

Responding to a question from reporters at a Tiruchy hotel regarding the BJP refusing to name Palaniswami as the CM candidate of the alliance, the CM said, "Being a national party their high command is not here in Tamil Nadu, that is why state leaders of BJP aren't saying anything on that. Our party has already announced the chief minister candidate and our party will lead the alliance."

Asked if an alliance with the BJP would affect the AIADMK’s chances at securing minority votes, he asked, "DMK was also in alliance with BJP. How has that affected them?" 

READ| Kamal also should quit politics following Rajini's example, says TN minister Sellur Raju

"Coalition is different, the policy is different. Coalitions are made to optimise chances of winning," he added. Palaniswami said that the release of VK Sasikala, a close aide of late CM J Jayalalithaa, from prison will have no political impact.

The CM also claimed that the Opposition DMK would split into four if MK Alagiri formed a new party. Alagiri is the estranged brother of DMK chief MK Stalin and was expelled from the party by their father M Karunanidhi, the late DMK patriarch. 

"DMK has been saying AIADMK will split, but we are growing stronger. Let's see how long DMK can hold together first," he said.

Asked why campaigning had started so soon, he said, "Time is closing in and we have the state budget and several events ahead before the elections." "Paneerselvam will begin a state-wide campaign soon," he added.

He said that the coalition that exists will continue. Responding to a query about whether more parties would join into the coalition, he said it will be known once the election date is announced.

"There is uncertainty in DMK's alliance. We don't know who will come in and who will be ousted," he said, adding that he would definitely contest from the Edappaddi constituency. 
“Not just this time, but for the rest of my political life. I know the people well and am very receptive to their needs. They would surely choose me," he said.

Asked to comment on allegations of the Rs 2500 Pongal cash gift being an indirect effort to buy votes, he retorted that the gift was meant to provide relief and help people celebrate the festival. “It should not be mistaken for anything else."

"People have suffered cyclones, pandemic and the Rangarajan committee proposed this gift and we went with it."

On any relaxations in movie theatre seating after actor Vijay’s request, he said, "We will consider all factors before taking any decisions." He responded similarly to a query on conducting public exams for schools.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edapaddi K Palaniswami Tamil Nadu Elections 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of agitating farmers from Punjab doing kirtan at Singhu border on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Delhi Stir: Centre, farmers reach common ground on two out of four issues, next talks on Jan 4
WATCH | Delhi opens first COVID19 vaccination center
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp