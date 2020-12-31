STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Conversion rate of MoU projects is 82%

The conversion rate of 98 MoUs signed during Global investors Meet (GIM) in 2015 is 72 per cent.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has an outstanding record of converting investment proposals to actual investments and the conversion rate of memoranda of understanding (MoU) into actual projects during the last 10 years is 82.4 per cent. The conversion rate of 98 MoUs signed during Global investors Meet (GIM) in 2015 is 72 per cent.

The conversion rate of 304 MoUs signed during GIM 2019 is 89 per cent. The conversion rate refers to projects that have commenced commercial production or are in various stages of implementation such as purchase of land, application for clearances as a percentage of total number of MoU projects.

Rejecting reports that only 9.4 per cent of the investment proposals in the State are actually converted to projects in the last 10 years, the government said, “Since 2011, Tamil Nadu government has signed 500 MoUs till 2019 with an investment commitment of Rs 5,97,753 crore.

Out of these, 412 MoU projects have either commenced commercial production or are in various stages of implementation amounting to an impressive conversion rate of 82.4 per cent.” “The number of “Consent to Operate (CTO)” issued by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has been increasing steadily since 2011-12 and till date, 26,309 CTOs have been issued.

TNPCB issues CTOs only to projects which have been completed and are ready to operate,” a release stated. Similarly, 1,164 High-Tension Power connections to industries have been given in the last three financial years, the release stated.

