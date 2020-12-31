EPS talks development, slams DMK

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday that his government had planned to construct an arts and science college atop the Kolli Hills at the cost of `8.5 crore as part of his tribal outreach programme. Treading the terrain of Kolli Hills as part of his campaign, Palaniswami stopped by various hamlets to interact with the tribals. In course of their conversation, the tribals requested Palaniswami to set up a blood bank and a crop warehouse for them in their locality.

The Chief Minister assured them that all the pending work will be completed after getting nod from the Centre and the forest department. Stressing on the need to provide “uninterrupted education”, the Chief Minister said his government would also set up more cellphone towers to ensure that students have continuous access to internet.

Stressing on the work his government has done in the education sector, Palaniswami said model schools, especially for tribal children, at Sengarai atop Kolli Hills and Yercaud in Salem, have already been set up. Earlier in the day, he also campaigned at Namakkal, where he reassured farmers of continuing the free power supply scheme.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami working at a banana farmland

during hiscampaign at Thottiyam near Tiruchy on Wednesday | Express

He also criticised DMK chief, MK Stalin, for spreading rumours in this regard. “The State government has provided rice, sugar, dhal and relief amount for those who lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. However, the DMK barely spent a penny as it does not care about the poor,” he said. The Chief Minister, who began his campaign in Namakkal in the morning, ended it in the evening in Tiruchy.

He travelling across rural areas in Musiri, Thuraiyur, Manachanallur and Lalgudi during the day, making it one of the most spectacular road shows ever, with crowds swelling up throughout his journey. Thousands of people and AIADMK cadre lined up all along the route, raising slogans in praise of the Chief Minister.

Addressing a large gathering at Thottiyam in Tiruchy later in the evening, Palaniswami said, “After plans to dissolve our government, the DMK chief is now trying to create confusion within our party. It can never happen; none can harm the AIADMK and its cadre.” He also hit out at Stalin for trying to halt efforts to distribute Pongal gifts to ration-card holders.

BJP awa its poll dates to pick cm ca ndidate

Chennai: The BJP seems to be taking more time to recognise Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate of the alliance for the 2021 Assembly polls. This was evident on Wednesday when BJP in-charge of party affairs in Tamil Nadu CT Ravi said, “The AIADMK is the largest partner in NDA in Tamil Nadu, and naturally the chief ministerial candidate will be from that party. At present, Palaniswami is the Chief Minister. Once elections are announced, the NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the CM candidate.”

Thamizharuvi manian quits politics

Chennai: Veteran politician Thamizharuvi Manian, who has been supervising the works for launching the now-aborted political party of actor Rajinikanth, bid adieu to politics forever on Wednesday, following

the decision of the actor not to enter politics. “I don’t have anything to achieve in the present political arena, where ruby stones and pebbles are rated equal. It would be wise to keep off the place where my

honesty and purity are not recognised. I will not return to politics till death,” Manian said in a moving statement