HC seeks State’s reply on plea for 25% enhanced Pongal gift

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the government to file a detailed report on a petition filed urging the State to enhance the Pongal gift of Rs 2,500 by 25 per cent to the disabled under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016.

According to the petitioner, the Act provides that the quantum of assistance to persons with disabilities under social welfare schemes and programmes shall be at least 25 per cent higher than the similar schemes applicable to others.

The two-member bench of Justices R Mahadevan and Anitha Sumanth issued notice on the plea moved by S Namburajan, State general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).

According to the petitioner, the Act, under Section 24(1), states that the quantum of assistance to persons with disabilities under such schemes and programmes shall be at least 25 per cent higher than the similar schemes applicable to others.

The State, in its reply, said the Pongal gift hamper is being distributed to families and not to individuals. So, the law stated by the petitioner cannot be applied to the scheme. The State also said extra funds were provided exclusively for the welfare of the differently-abled. Recording the submissions, the bench ordered the State to file a detailed report by January 5.

Issue circular on gift tokens, court tells govt

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the State to issue a circular by 5 pm on Thursday that ration shops will provide only the official tokens issued by the Department of Civil Supplies for Pongal gift hamper and not those from any political party.