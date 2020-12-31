Nilgiris Mountain Rail resumes service after nine months

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) on Thursday resumed its services from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam after a gap of nine months.

The train, which was stopped due to Coronavirus scare in March, started from Mettupalayam at 7.10 am, with nearly 200 passengers, who expressed their joy over the resumption of services.

The NMR with four bogies reached Coonoor at 10.30 am, from where an additional bogie with 50 passengers left for Udhagamandalam and reached there around 12.30 PM.

The passengers wore face masks during their journey, railway sources said.