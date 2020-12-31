STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plea moved in HC seeking to restrain airing Thirukkoil TV

Published: 31st December 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An NGO, Indic Collective Trust, moved the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking to restrain the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department from utilising `20 crore from the common goods fund to start a channel, Thirukkoil TV, to broadcast temple festivals and other celebrations across the State.

According to the petitioner, as per Section 97 of the HR&CE Act, the common goods fund was created to enable voluntary contributions out of the surplus funds of religious institutions, apart from private contributions.

“The Act specifies that the funds shall be administered in accordance with the HR&CE rules, which contemplate utilisation of the funds by receipt of an application made to the Commissioner, and inviting objections from the public, giving 30 days of time,” the petitioner said.

The organisation alleged that the department issued a GO, dated May 15, for utilisation of Rs 20 crore from the funds, without following any of the procedures contemplated under the rules. The two member vacation bench, admitting the plea moved, sought for the government to reply to the contentions.

Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General, SR Rajagopal, submitted that the funds were being utilised for the benefit of the temples, for which, such procedures need not be followed. The bench wondered why the petitioner was objecting to fund utilisation when it was for the benefit of the temples and their heritage.

