Puducherry gears up for New Year revelry after nod from govt

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Clearing the air of confusion, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said that people could come and freely celebrate New Year in Puducherry. The CM said that no one has the authority to ban revelry after it has been permitted by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Briefing news persons he said that Puducherry would be following the guidelines during the celebrations. The UT is fully dependent on tourism and hence it has permitted celebrations keeping trade, business, employment and government revenue, in mind.

Meanwhile, expressing concerns that the celebrations would pave way for further outspread of Covid, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Wednesday, requested commuters from Tamil Nadu and other places not to come here. She has undergone Covid test, after a female staff at Raj Nivas tested positive, on Wednesday.