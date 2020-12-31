STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
River-linking project will be a reality soon, says CM

Farmers urge EPS to add banana to the govt’s noon meal scheme

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami posing for a selfie with C Barani at Thuraiyur near Tiruchy on Wednesday | Express xpressxpress

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has assured farmers that the much-sought-after Godavari-Cauvery river linking project will be implemented soon. “Representatives from our government have already met their Andhra Pradesh counterparts, and the project will definitely be implemented,”the Chief Minister told sugarcane and banana farmers during his two-day campaign on Wednesday.

During a roadshow, Palaniswami participated in a special meeting with sugarcane and banana farmers in Thottiyam and heard their grievances. Several farmers urged him to extend the release of water from the Mettur dam to help irrigate the annual crop. They also urged him to add banana in the government’s noon meal scheme. For a brief while, Palaniswami also got down into a farm and helped the farmers plough the field.

Thrilling moment
C Barani (12) of Kothampatti, was on cloud nine after she managed to take a selfie with the Chief Minister. Recalling the moments, she said, “We were waiting for a long time to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister. When the vehicle came close, I tried to move forward and take a selfie. The Chief Minister noticed it, called me closer and posed for a picture.”

‘Power supply won’t stop’
While campaigning at Namakkal, Palaniswami said the AIADMK government will continue providing free power supply to all farmers of the State. He interacted with tribals of Kolli Hills at Senthamangalam. Palaniswami said, “Hydro project works are currently being undertaken at a cost of Rs 400 crore atop the hills. New court and several buildings for government offices have been constructed in this constituency.

A total of 6,500 people have been given community certificates, while 1,016 people living below the poverty line have been given land pattas.” Elated to see Palaniswami in close quarters, a farmer from the hills said, “I have been seeing Chief Ministers only on television. I am happy that I got a chance to meet our Chief Minister, who is such an affable leader.”

Comments

