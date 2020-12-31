Three decades later, ‘drainage’ cleared off from their street

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: They lived in an address that came with the stinking stigma of shame and embarrassment for three decades. But not anymore! After Express published the ordeal of residents of “Drainage Street” on July 31, the government swung into action, giving them a dignified address as a year-end gift.

The residents of the rechristened Shakthi Mariamman Kovil Street celebrated this occasion holding special prayers in the very temple they owed their street name to. It started with the initiative of the Sub-Collector, Chitra Vijayan, who visited the street a few days after the report was published, and assured the residents of necessary steps to rename the street.

“We were surprised by the response. It was for the first time that an IAS official set foot in our area. She listened to our issues,” said a resident. But weeks passed by without any development. The initial hope and excitement soon began to wane. But on Tuesday, corporation workers began working towards replacing the old signboard with that of Shakthi Mariamman Kovil Street.

It was then that they got to know that a government order had been issued to rename their street. “We are glad that the government decided to change the street’s name. The future generations would not have to face many insulting situations that we faced earlier,” said another resident.