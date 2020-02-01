Bomb threat made to NLC general hospital in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Security has been tightened at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited General Hospital following a bomb threat. A letter on Thursday claimed that a bomb would explode at the hospital between January 31 and February 4. The letter, written in Tamil, claimed that a terrorist from Bengaluru had reached Neyveli to plant the bomb and the act was in protest against the cancellation of the annual medical examination for NLCIL employees.