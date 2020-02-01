Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore man, who killed lover's daughter, child detained under Goondas Act

They allegedly murdered the child on the premises of an elementary school and dumped her body in a deserted place on the way to at Karattumedu on May 26, 2019.

COIMBATORE: A 24-year-old cinema location manager, who was arrested for allegedly murdering paramour’s three-year-old daughter in May 2019 at Karattumedu near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore, was detained under Goondas Act on Friday.

According to police, the suspect, Tamil alias Sargunam (24), a cinema location manager from Kovilpalayam was in an illicit relationship with the deceased child’s mother Roopini (30) who got separated from her husband and was living near Karamadai.

They allegedly murdered the child on the premises of an elementary school and dumped her body in a deserted place on the way to at Karattumedu on May 26, 2019. The body of the child was found the next day and Roopini was arrested two days later under section 302 (murder) of the IPC, said police.

On December 31, 2019, Sargunam had surrendered before Karattumedu Village Administrative Officer (VAO). He was handed over to the police, who later took him to the place where the crime took place. Sargunam allegedly got his right leg fractured while trying to escape from the police. Then, he was admitted to the prisoner’s ward in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), sources added.

On Friday, city Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan ordered to detain him under Goondas Act following a recommendation from the investigating officer who was probing the case. Police personnel served the order copy to the suspect at Coimbatore central prison, said police sources.

