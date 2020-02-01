DMK chief MK Stalin tells new village panchayat presidents in Tamil Nadu to fulfill promises

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: DMK president MK Stalin has advised newly elected village panchayat presidents of his party to conduct more gram sabha meetings than what was mandated and address people’s grievances at the earliest.

"Your dedicated work will be the foundation for our government next. So do not involve in any irregularities and keep your poll promises," Stalin told local body representatives of the party at a meeting in Tiruchy on Friday.

Suggesting ideas to the representatives, Stalin told them to concentrate on providing basic amenities like sanitation, water, lights and roads. "Women’s safety should be given priority. CCTV cameras can be installed at road intersections. During the DMK government, libraries were opened in all villages but most of them were uncared for. The libraries should be revived. Restoration of water bodies should be given adequate attention," he said.

Also, he administered a pledge to the elected representatives to work for betterment of people in an transparent manner. DMK treasurer Duraimurugan condemned minister Karuppannan for his alleged remark on reducing funds to local bodies represented by DMK members. Further, he assured that If DMK is voted to power, village presidents will be again given cheque signing power.