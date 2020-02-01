Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC dismisses pleas seeking Thanjavur Brihadisvara Temple consecration exclusively in Tamil

The court noted that the petitioners have not placed any proof as to why the consecration and other allied functions to be held on February 5 should be performed only in Tamil.

Published: 01st February 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that the court cannot interfere in religious festivals and ceremonies of temples unless there are constitutional violations, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed seeking direction to conduct the consecration at Thanjavur Brihadisvara Temple exclusively in Tamil.

A Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and T Ravindran noted that the petitioners have not placed any convincing material or proof as to why the consecration and other allied functions to be held on February 5 should be performed only in Tamil.

This would mean the consecration would be held in both Tamil and Sanskrit as submitted earlier by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to the court. The judges also pointed out that the government had said that during Yagasalai Poojas (to be performed from February 1 to 5) and Maha Abhishegam (on February 5), Thirumurai Parayanam - Panniru Thirumurai, Abhirami Anthathi, Thirupugal - would be done in Tamil.

ALSO READ| First victory for Tamil language, says Thanjavur temple body on consecration case

“Since the State also assures that Tamil language would be given its due prominence in the said consecration as per Agama principles as done earlier and that Sanskrit has not been given any special status, particularly by ignoring Tamil, we do not find sufficient cause to accede to the case projected by the petitioners,” the judges held.

They observed, “The court should be hesitant and reluctant in interfering with religious festivals and ceremonies of temples unless it is established that they are in violation of the provisions of the Constitution of India.”

Also recording the government’s contentions that sufficient othuvars have been engaged to chant Tamil Thirumurai and that ‘dhaanam’ would be distributed to each and every worker of the temple without any caste discrimination, the judges dismissed the petitions. They further directed the government to file a compliance report regarding the consecration, within a month from the ceremony, to the Registry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Thanjavur Brihadisvara Temple Thanjavur temple consecration Tamil language
India Matters
For representational purposes  (File Photo | PTI)
Budget provides big income tax relief for individuals
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget: GDP growth over 7.4% in 2014-19, debt cut to 48.7%
Fans in blue will be hoping that this vicious — for other teams — cycle keeps going on till India board their flight for Australia a few months later. (Photo | AP)
5-0 whitewash on mind as India take on NZ in final T20I
File Image of AN-32 transport aircraft for Representational Purposes (AFP)
In a first, IAF transport plane flies using 10% blend of biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder containing the Union Finance Budget documents at the North Block in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Budget 2020 Verdict: Welcome tax breaks but growth stimulus missing
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
Budget 2020: Will you be paying half the tax you did earlier?
Gallery
Hollywood has often turned to the subject of virus attack and outbreaks to create box-office winners. Let us takes a look at some of the best films in the genre.
Outbreak to Pandemic: 10 must watch Hollywood films on virus outbreaks
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp