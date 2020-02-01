Tamil Nadu CB-CID arrests two more in TNPSC Group IV exam scam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the TNPSC Group IV exam scam. Also, officials registered a case in the group 2B exam scam of 2017.

The arrested were identified as K Manickavel, a TNPSC staff and V Kalyanasundaram, an ABT driver. Manickavel was assigned to transport the answer sheets from Rameswaram to Chennai in a vehicle driven by Kalyanasundaram, but Jayakumar, the main suspect, managed to replace the answer sheets when they stopped for dinner.

Meanwhile, case was registered after officials found that policeman Chithandi hailing from Sivaganga had helped four of his family members enrol in 2019 Group-IV exam and 2017 Group -II exam, in which they scored high marks.

Investigation revealed that at least 37 people who appeared for the Group-II examination from Rameswaram and Keelakarai centres, ranked among the top 100. Sources said, it is believed that the same gang that was involved in 2019 was behind the 2017 group 2B scam as well. The officials have launched a hunt for Jayakumar, an agent, who is believed to be involved in both scams.

‘Transparent probe’

Meanwhile, TNPSC secretary said, “TNPSC is taking suo motu steps to investigate the alleged irregularities of TNPSC group-4 examination soon after the news spread.” The statement further stated likewise cases for alleged irregularities in Group 2A examination has also been handed over to the police.

Candidates told to upload documents

The TNPSC has requested candidates who have submitted certificate for verification for posts under Group-IV Services (2018-20) to upload scanned original documents from February 1 to February 7 only through listed e-seva centres run by TACTV.