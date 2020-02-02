60 injured during Azhagumalai Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: Over 60 persons suffered minor injuries in the Jallikattu festival in Azhagumalai town in Pongalur near Tirupur city on Sunday afternoon.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan in the presence of several important dignitaries in the Tirupur city.

Touted as the largest Jallikattu event in Kongu region, this year around 800 bulls participated in Azhagumalai Jallikattu with 650 participants trying to tame the bulls and win prizes.

Prizes worth more than Rs 40 lakhs including steel almirah, gift packages, domestic appliances, gold and silver coins were distributed to the winners.

With an aim to offer utmost care to the bulls participating in the event, a team of

75 veterinary specialists inspected their health. Besides, another team of medical experts inspected the medical conditions of the participants. A large gallery was arranged to house more than 8,000 visitors and a total of 1000 police personnel were deployed for the event.