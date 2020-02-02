Home States Tamil Nadu

Budget 2020: Tamil Nadu government hails move to develop Adichanallur as iconic site

Adichanallur, an extensive urn burial site, spread over 114 acres, is located on the banks of  Tamirabarani river, in Thoothukudi district.

Published: 02nd February 2020 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

An ancient urn that is still lying at Adichanallur in Tirunelveli district

An ancient urn that is still lying at Adichanallur in Tirunelveli district.

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday welcomed Union Finance Minister Nirmala  Sitharaman’s announcement that Adichanallur will be developed as an iconic archaeological site with on-site museums. Adichanallur, an extensive urn burial site, spread over 114 acres, is located on the banks of Tamirabarani river, in Thoothukudi district. 

The site was first discovered by Fedor Jagor of Berlin Museum in 1876. Later, British archaeologist Alexander Rea too excavated many urns till 1905. He also discovered gold diadems with parallels from Mycenae; bronze objects, notably lids with exquisite finials depicting many animal forms, iron objects, besides thousands of potsherds. 

The excavation was resumed during 2003-05. More than 160 urns within 600 sq.metres have been exposed. Welcoming the move, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested the Centre to include Keezhadi in the list of iconic archaeological sites.

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan said, 'It is a welcome move by Central government.  Due to this, there will be comparative studies with other archaeological sites. This is one of the earliest sites where ASI started doing excavations. Both human resources and financial resources will come there because of this.  We expect the Centre would extend `20 crore assistance for developing Adichanallur."

Well-known archaeologist T Satyamurthy, who led the excavations at this site after a century between 2004-05 said: "It is a good move. My excavations have given very early date for the findings in this site.  The site cannot be kept open. They can make the models of the site and keep them in the museum.  I am very happy that the work I have done is being recognised by the government."

VCK MP and writer, D Ravikumar said, "It is a right move to set up an on-site museum at Adichanallur." He recalled how carbon dating for the findings of this site was not done for around 15 years and only on court orders it was done in recent years.   Besides, carbon dating has proved that the findings from this site belong to 900 BC.

However, he took exception to Nirmala Sitharaman calling the Indus Valley civilisation as Saraswathi-Sindhu civilisation in her budget speech. "Those who deciphered Indus Valley civilisation,  including Iravatham Mahadevan and Asko Parpola had confirmed the Dravidian connections to the findings in Harappa.  Also, ancient Tamil letters were used in the findings in this place. When the Harappan civilisation was found to be very ancient, there were efforts to saffronise it by introducing an imaginary river called Saraswathi. Now, the Union Finance Minister intentionally calling it as Saraswathi-Sindhu civilisation raises apprehension," he said.

CPM MP from Madurai and author of historical novels, Su Venkatesan, took exception to Nirmala Sitharaman calling Indus valley civilisation as Saraswathi-Sindhu civilisation. Hindutva forces have been trying to name the vedic culture as Saraswathi civilisation and attributing it to Indus Valley civilisation.

"In this backdrop, the announcement on the Adichanallur site has come. We are unable to view this announcement by keeping aside the early efforts of Hindutva forces to rename Indus Valley civilisation," he told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget Union Budget 2020 Budget Adichanallur Adichanallur site Nirmala  Sitharaman Tamirabarani river
India Matters
Founder trustee of Manthan Foundation MR Vikram addresses a meet on the Union Budget in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Experts term 2020 Budget as ‘lacklustre’, say it will do little for country's GDP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2020-21 in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi Saturday Feb. 1 2020. (Photo | LSTV)
Budget addresses key pressing issues
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
2020 Budget leaves the economy wondering
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | AP)
Budget with 20:20 vision for future

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Coronavirus scare triggers anti-China sentiment worldwide
Gallery
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
Cristiano Ronaldo converted two penalties to tie a club record by scoring for a ninth straight game as Serie A leader Juventus bounced back from a rare loss with a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina on Sunday. (Photo | AFP)
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo ties Juventus club record, Turin club six points clear on top
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp