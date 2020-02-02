CM inaugurates four sub-registrar offices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has inaugurated four sub-registrar offices located at Thondamuthur and Madukkarai (Coimbatore district), Thuvarankurichi (Tiruchy district) and Tiruchengode (Namakkal district), constructed at a total cost of `3.40 crore. The Chief Minister inaugurated these offices through video-conferencing at the Secretariat on January 30. Meanwhile, he commenced issue of appointment orders to 25 officers in Commercial Taxes department. Fourteen of them received the orders from the Chief Minister in person.

`3.40 crore was the total amount used for the construction of four sub-registrar offices. These are at Thondamuthur, Madukkarai, Thuvarankurichi and Tiruchengode