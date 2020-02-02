Home States Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus threat: Now Tamil Nadu lab ready to test samples

The officials have been organising mock drills on how to shift patients into 108 ambulance and then to isolation wards set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government GH or Tambaram GH.

Health Secretary, Beela Rajesh addressing the press about preparatory work on handling coronavirus, at DMS on Saturday | Sampath Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 3,222 passengers have been screened for the novel coronavirus infection at airports across Tamil Nadu so far, and the State is all set to begin testing of samples at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy from Monday, said Health Secretary Beela Rajesh. Speaking to reporters following a review meeting with Centre officials on Saturday, Beela Rajesh said the government provided reagents (substance or mixture for use in chemical analysis) to Tamil Nadu on Friday and trials have already begun at the King Institute.

“The results will be sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune and after approval from the institute, testing of samples will be performed in Tamil Nadu.”Among those screened at airports upon arrival from China, 578 have been kept under house observation and 68 of them are Chinese nationals, the Health Secretary said. None of them are showing any symptoms of coronavirus infection as of now. Speaking on the two patients under observation at isolation wards at Government Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, Beela Rajesh said, the patients are stable and expert doctors had said there was no need to take their samples.

“We have been conducting thermal screening at Chennai and Tiruchy airports and symptomatic screening at Madurai and Coimbatore airports. We also have told the staff there to keep enough hand sanitizers ready and to enhance sterilisation measures,” she said. The Health Secretary further said, four immigration counters have been opened for passengers from China and other affected countries. The officials have been organising mock drills on how to shift patients into 108 ambulance and then to isolation wards set up at Rajiv Gandhi Government GH or Tambaram GH.

Comments

