Life term for boy’s rape, murder

By Express News Service

KARUR: A 19-year-old was awarded life imprisonment by the Karur Mahila court for forcing a 13-year-old boy into homosexual relationship and then murdering the boy after he refused. The boy was studying in class 8 of a government school. In August 2018, the victim had gone to a shop in his neighbourhood but he didn’t return home. Based on his parents’ complaint, police filed a case.

After investigation, police arrested a youth of the same area. Sources revealed that, the convict, who was working as a bus conductor, kidnapped the victim and forced him into homosexual relationship. When the boy refused, he strangulated him to death. Police officials produced him before the Karur Mahila court. After the investigation, Mahila court Judge Sasikala awarded life imprisonment to the accused and imposed a fine of `2,000. Later, the convict was taken to Trichy central prison.