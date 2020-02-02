Home States Tamil Nadu

Scolded by teacher for scoring less in exams led girl to commit suicide?

They sought stringent action against the school administration.

Published: 02nd February 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2020 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Relatives of a 15-year-old girl, who committed suicide after teachers allegedly scolded her, have been refusing to receive the body since Thursday from Government Palayamkottai Medical College and Hospital. They sought stringent action against the school administration.

Sources said that the girl, P Petchiammal (15), informed her parents on Thursday that she would be taking leave due to stomach ache. Upon returning home, the parents found their daughter hanging, said sources.
Meanwhile, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi posted in social media that the school authorities had compelled the parents to transfer the girl, citing her poor performance in her exams.

“Schools and teachers are responsible for students’ marks. Expelling such students is inhumane. If a Class X student was unable to withstand the pressures of public examination, how can Class V or VIII students face it?” she wrote.

