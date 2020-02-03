Home States Tamil Nadu

12 under scanner for coronavirus in Vellore, 119 health teams to create awareness

Of the 12, four are from Ranipet, three from Tirupathur, two from Vellore city and one each from Ambur, Arakkonam and Katpadi.

Published: 03rd February 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

The isolation ward set up at Thrissur Medical College Hospital to accommodate coronavirus infected person | Express

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: The health department in combined Vellore district has constituted 119 medical teams to carry out a comprehensive awareness programme on the coronavirus infection even as officials continue to monitor 12 people who have returned from China.

“We have formed special medical teams, one each for the 119 primary health centres (PHCs) in combined Vellore district. These teams will carry out coronavirus awareness activities,” KST Suresh, deputy director (DD) of Health, told Express on Monday.

Each team of five members will have a medical officer, health inspector, village health nurse, hospital staffer and nurse.

They will visit educational institutions including schools and colleges, public places and bus termini to demonstrate techniques and explain precautionary measures to be adopted to keep the virus away.

Frequently washing hands, particularly before taking food, cooking and after using toilets, is stressed by health officials as part of better maintenance of personal hygiene to fight the viral infection. Covering the mouth and nose while sneezing is also emphasised to keep away from infection.

“During the awareness drive, the focus will be on handwashing techniques and cough ethics,” Suresh noted.

In the combined Vellore district (including Tirupathur and Ranipet), 12 people flown down from different parts of China are being closely monitored. They have been advised to stay indoors for 28 days, the incubation period of the virus.

A physician and a health inspector are visiting them daily to examine their condition.

Of the 12, four are from Ranipet, three from Tirupathur, two from Vellore city and one each from Ambur, Arakkonam and Katpadi.

They have also been advised to approach the government hospital in their neighbourhood if they develop a cold, cough or fever.

“There is no case of coronavirus infection in combined Vellore district. We are monitoring the health condition of those who have come from China. There is no need for panic,” Suresh added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Vellore Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Muslim women with children stage a protest against CAA and NRC near Ghataghar in old Lucknow Saturday Jan. 18 2020. (File| PTI)
No decision yet to 'prepare' NRC at national level: MoS Home in LS
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at parliament house with the Union Budget documents in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Form 26AS will now show property, share transaction details too
For representational purposes
One in 10 Indians will develop cancer during lifetime: WHO
Kumari Naik (Photo | EPS)
Once branded a witch, woman with 31 digits walks into Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vaastavik Kanoon: The poem on mob lynching that went viral
वैसे भी आदत है तुमको, पिछले सत्तर सालों से: Listen to Pinjara, IITian Naveen Chourey's stirring poem
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp