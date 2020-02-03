Coronavirus: 35-year-old man who worked as Parotta master in China put in isolation ward at Ramnad

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man who worked as parotta master at Shanghai in China has been admitted to the isolated coronavirus ward at Ramanathapuram District Headquarters Hospital.

Deputy Director (DD) of Health Services Dr P Kumaragurubaran said that the man suffers from fever and has been quarantined solely for the purpose of monitoring. He does not show any other symptoms of the infection.

According to sources, C Mathavan (35), a native of Palangulam village reached Ramanathapuram on January 28. He worked as a parotta master in Shanghai that is nearly 900 km away from Wuhan, the epicentre of novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak.

Three days later, he developed fever and voluntarily approached the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Pandukudi from where he was referred to the Ramanathapuram District Headquarters Hospital, said Dr Kumaragurubaran.

At the hospital, he was diagnosed with fever with lower platelet count and Upper Respiratory tract Infection (URI).

Upon receiving information from the private hospital, where he was admitted for a day, Mathavan was shifted to the coronavirus isolation ward at Ramanathapuram District Headquarters Hospital on Saturday afternoon, deputy director said.

“He is fine now and his condition is stable. Although he does not exhibit any other symptom, he has been kept isolated for observation. "