Coronavirus: Man having fever and cold quarantined in Tiruchy Government Hospital

Sowmya Mani By

Express News Service

TRICHY: A 27-year old man suspected to have contracted coronavirus was admitted to the isolation ward at MGMGH (Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital) in Tiruchy in the early hours of Sunday.

He manifested fever and cold during the screening at Tiruchy airport.

A native of Kottampatti in Madurai, he works in Singapore as a driver. He flew down to Tiruchy on Sunday to attend his sister’ wedding in Madurai.

Dean of MGMGH Dr Vanitha said, “The patient’s condition is stable and he is conscious. His body temperature was 100 degree Celsius when he was admitted. It seems to be common flu, but can be confirmed only after 48 hours. He will be kept under observation for two weeks and discharged based on his health condition.”

