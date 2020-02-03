Decomposed body found outskirts of Coimbatore, rape suspected

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An unknown middle-aged woman’s body was found in a decomposed state inside the reserved forest near Panneermadai village on the outskirts of Coimbatore.

The Thudiyalur police, who retrieved the body, suspect that the woman might have been raped and murdered as her clothes were found partially removed.

Sources said, the body was found in the foothills of Ponnuthu Amman Temple hill near Varapalayam and Panneermadai villages, on Saturday evening. Nanjundapuram Village Administrative Officer Jothiprakash, informed about the matter to the police, who then retrieved the body before sending it to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem, have registered a case on the matter.

Villagers said the woman was mentally challenged. She had been roaming in and around Panneermadai for the last few months.