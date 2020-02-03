DMK cadre unhappy over pact with poll strategist Prasant Kishor?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday announced his party’s collaboration with poll strategy group Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) for 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

“Happy to share that many bright and like-minded young professionals of Tamil Nadu are joining us under the banner of I-PAC to work with us on our 2021 election and help shape our plans to restore TN to its former glory!” Stalin tweeted.

Though Prasant Kishor runs I-PAC, Stalin didn’t mention his name. Soon after his tweet, second-rung leaders of DMK and ground-level cadres of the party expressed their disappointment on this announcement.

A DMK functionary, who contested the last Assembly election and lost, told Express, “It shows DMK leadership is moving away from cadre. Even after having such a big organisation, the party is seeking guidance from external organisations, which do not know anything about the political flavour of Tamil Nadu. This shows the inability of the party leadership to know the ground level details from party cadre.”

A party long time headquarters’ orator said, “The party is not run by getting information from ground-level leaders for the last five years and it is evident from the fact that two candidates announced by DMK for 2016 Assembly elections refused to contest and in four Assembly constituencies, cadre staged a strong protest to change the candidate in their respective Assembly constituencies.”

Some second rung leaders accepted the decision of Stalin saying he might have signed a contract with them after deeply analysing various factors. Hence, it would be right for the party, they said. T Koodalarsan, a journalist said: “In the digital era, social media plays a vital role to divert voters’ mindset. Hence, the party might have inked a pact with I-PAC. At the same time, there is no need for their help as DMK has roots across the state and lakhs have benefited by the party’s social justice schemes.”

Political observer Raveenthran Duraisamy said, “DMK is one of the parties which runs under the district secretaries influence. But, the style of functioning of Prasanth Kishore will result in him making all decision such as nominating candidates and others. Hence, I think it will be a tough time for both,” he said.