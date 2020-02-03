Home States Tamil Nadu

Lack of sanitary napkins, dysfunctional toilets: Tamil Nadu courts not so women-friendly

The corridor was busy that afternoon. The woman CISF personnel on duty on the Madurai High Court Bench campus was hesitantly looking for help.

Published: 03rd February 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2020 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

sanitary napkins, pads

For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI: The corridor was busy that afternoon. The woman CISF personnel on duty on the Madurai High Court Bench campus was hesitantly looking for help.

After mustering courage, she approached another woman and asked, “Do you have a napkin?” A nod of affirmation from the stranger was a big relief for her. 

The dispensary on the court campus, which happens to have regular tablets, ointments and other medications required for emergency, did not find it necessary to stock its shelves with sanitary napkins; this is despite hundreds of women working there as advocates, litigants, court staff, police and sanitary workers among others. The campus restrooms too did not have any napkin vending machine.

In July 2019, ‘Sunithi’ toilet — women-friendly restroom introduced by NGO WASH Institute — was inaugurated on the court campus.

This initiative was aimed at providing all facilities, including a sanitary napkin dispenser and incinerator; however, the toilet has been dysfunctional for a long while.

With no water supply, the toilet has turned out to be a disappointment; the space where the vending machine is supposed to be installed has, ironically, only a ‘how to use’ instruction notice pasted on the wall. The plight of yet another restroom in the campus for Class IV employees is no different. 

“In case of emergency, we rush to the nearest chemist shop in Othakadai or Uthangudi for a sanitary pad. The dispensary staff on the campus have a standard response for napkin inquiry — ‘out of stock’ — throughout the year,” said advocate Seeni Syed Ammal. 

Another advocate, who also had a similar experience with the dispensary staff, said, “Even if we bring napkins, there are often no bins to dispose them of in the toilets. So, we are left with no option but to discard it in the vicinity.” 

The experience is much worse for litigants visiting the court from other districts as they may not know the location of medical shops in the area. 

Quick Fact

In a October 2017 suo motu, the Supreme Court passed an order to install three napkin vending machines and incinerators on its premises

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madurai High Court Bench Sunithi Toilet WASH Institute
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the post-budget press conference in New Delhi.(Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Budget shocker: Now, pay 10% TDS on your mutual fund income
Xi Jao ‘Dora’ and Satyarth Mishra during their marriage ceremony at Mandsaur on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Love in times of Coronavirus: Chinese woman marries collegemate
Sri Lanka flag (File Photo | AFP)
Sri Lanka does away with Tamil version of national anthem
Former India opener Sanjay Manjrekar (File | AFP)
Kohli instilled self-belief in his team like Imran Khan: Manjrekar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)
Somebody used church vandalism against BJP last time: Babul Supriyo on Delhi Elections
Coronavirus outbreak: India's second positive case reported in Kerala's Alappuzha
Gallery
The British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) ceremony was held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain on February 2, 2020. The showstopper of the award session was the british World War I film '1917' which claimed seven major awards. Among other notable guests, the award show was also attended by Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. (Photo | AP)
BAFTA Awards 2020: Sam Mendes's '1917' steals the show, check out the list here
Surprisingly, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah aren't the top performers in their respective departments in the five-match series. Meet the table-toppers here.
India vs New Zealand T20 series stats and figures: KL Rahul to Shardul Thakur, here are the top performers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp