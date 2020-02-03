Tamil Nadu may get Rs 1,600 crore more from Centre: Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam expressed the hope that the State will get Rs 1,600 crore more from the Centre since the Finance Commission has increased its share to the State to 4.189 per cent, from the present 4.023 per cent.

Complimenting Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget to improve India’s economy, Panneerselvam, said, “Following the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission the share of the Centre to Tamil Nadu has been increased. The finance commission has further recommended that income deficit subsidy be given to Tamil Nadu. By which, we expect that TN will get an additional Rs 1,600 crore from the centre,” he said.

On schemes for farmers in the budget, he welcomed Kisan Rail and providing 20 lakh solar-powered motor pumps to farmers and said these will help improve agriculture.

He welcomed the proposed national recruitment agency and said it should conduct a competitive exam in Tamil also.

He urged the Centre to consider TN government’s demand to do development works at tourist destinations as the union government has announced a scheme with an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore to offer a subsidy to States to improve the tourism sector.

He thanked the Finance Minister for quoting Thiruvalluvar and Avvaiyar in the budget.