3 conmen trying to ‘sell’ star hotel in Chennai nabbed

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tricksters trying to ‘sell’ the Taj Mahal or a government bus in movies might be too much even for the average fan to accept as a comedy scene. However, here is a trio which actually tried to con unsuspecting people from Kerala into ‘buying’ a popular three-star hotel in the city. The fraudsters’ game was up when an argument broke out between them and the prospective buyers at the lobby of the hotel on Sunday morning. The trio — Karunakaran of Teynampet, Paramanadan of Selaiyur and Dakshinamoorthy of Tirumullaivoyal — had made the buyers stay in the hotel at NGO Colony in Vadapalani and tried to sell it to them for `165 crore using fake documents.

According to the police, the trio had visited the hotel several times in the last week. “When an argument broke out between the trio and the buyers at the lobby, M Mohankumar, manager of the hotel, intervened. He was shocked when Karunakaran claimed to be the auditor of the hotel, Paramanadan said he was the manager, and Dakshinamoorthy claimed he had a ‘consent letter’ from the owner of the property to sell it.

When the buyers started to explain their side to Mohankumar, Karunakaran, knowing the game was up, tried to sneak away. However, he was caught by security personnel”, police said. Mohankumar alerted the police, which arrested the trio. The owner of the hotel, Prathap, told the police that he neither intended to sell the property nor had he given the documents to anyone.

Hunt on to nab fourth accused

Police sources said that apart from the three persons arrested, Narendran, a doctor, claiming to be owner of the property, was also involved in the fraud. A hunt is on to trace and arrest him.